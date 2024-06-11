Bellevue woman charged with hate crimes after allegedly harassing Asian women

BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Friday, a woman was arrested and charged with hate crimes after she allegedly harassed two Asian residents.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the 59-year-old suspect followed a 49-year-old Asian woman and man through Wilburton Park and started yelling derogatory words about their Asian heritage, police said.

The suspect then began to threaten to kill the victims.

The victims called the police to report the encounter because they didn’t feel safe.

Bellevue police arrested the suspect for two counts of Hate Crime Offense.

“The City of Bellevue is a safe community, but crime does happen – including hate crimes. However, the quick actions by residents and law enforcement ensured that the suspect was held accountable,” said Wendell Shirley, Chief of the Bellevue Police Department. “I want to be clear: there is zero tolerance for anyone who attempts or is found to commit hate crimes in this community.”

The victims were unharmed.

