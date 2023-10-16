Bellevue police touts ‘zero tolerance’ for retail theft as shoplifting arrests rise

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is taking action to combat ongoing concerns surrounding retail theft headed into the holiday season.

These efforts will be ongoing through December, focusing on Bellevue Square, Factoria Mall, and some Kroger retailers. The initiative will include meetings with local businesses, emphasis operations in “strategic locations throughout the city,” and undercover plainclothes officers in a handful of stores.

“We have seen some of these individuals go to great lengths to commit these types of crimes, to include resorting to physical violence and making threats,” Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley said in a news release. “The Bellevue Police Department will have ZERO tolerance for this type of behavior, and if you’re caught shoplifting in Bellevue you can expect to meet one of our Officers.”

In total, Bellevue saw a 4% increase in retail theft from last year between January and September. It’s estimated that 57% of shoplifts have ended in arrests so far in 2023, making for a year-over-year increase of 29%.









