Bellevue Police: All clear after suspicious package found near Cougar Mountain

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police closed a road near Cougar Mountain after finding a suspicious package in the neighborhood.

Police say 163rd Place SE, between SE Cougar Mountain Way and SE 66th Street, was closed while their team looked into the suspicious package, adding that residents may hear loud bangs.

In an update sent out less than 15 minutes later, Bellevue PD reported that the scene was secured and law enforcement would clear the area, thanking residents for their patience.

