Bellevue police search for man accused of attempted kidnapping

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are looking for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 16-year-old girl today.

According to Bellevue PD, officers responded to the parking lot of the Lake Hills QFC store around 4 p.m. Friday and found the teen on 145th Place SE.

The teenager told police that the suspect was on the same Metro bus as her, and he tried to take her when they both got off.

Someone else stepped in and stopped the suspect, and he drove off.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, who was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants, and grey shoes or boots. Bellevue Police released surveillance pictures, asking the community to contact them if they recognize the man.

If you recognize him, contact the Bellevue Police Department or leave an anonymous tip on crimestoppers.com.









