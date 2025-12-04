Bellevue police raising awareness of retail theft and porch pirates

BELLEVUE, Wash. — For the fourth year in a row, the Bellevue Police Department (BPD) is holding its “Stop the Lift” campaign to help spread the word about theft around the holidays.

The campaign runs from Black Friday to Christmas, and stores are partnering with police to help stop shoplifting with more patrols and enforcing retail theft.

BPD says last year’s effort yielded 161 shoplifting arrests and 244 investigations related to thefts from stores.

Another rising issue with ordering gifts online is porch pirates stealing packages from doorsteps.

Officers are advising residents to put in a visible camera, use a lock box on your porch and, if possible, to put delivery instructions to conceal packages.

Shoplifting incidents in Bellevue have dropped 22% compared to last year, but the city is seeing retail theft as the top crime in the area, BPS said.

For more information on safety tips, visit the Bellevue Police Department Blog.

