Bellevue police light rail unit gears up for Crosslake Connection opening

The Bellevue Police Department announced its Bellevue Light Rail Unit (BLU) is ready for the grand opening of the Crosslake Connection on March 28. That’s just two weeks away.

The Bellevue City Council approved the BLU in 2022, and the unit was launched in 2024. The unit consists of six officers and a sergeant to ensure rider safety and to offer help and information on board trains and at Bellevue light rail stations.

“Because we know there is going to be a high volume of traffic along the 2-Line, we’re going to have a high volume of our officers along the 2-Line as well, to provide that kind of visibility that we know community members want to see,” Bellevue Police Department spokesman Drew Anderson said.

Bellevue Light Rail Unit aims to create positive experience for riders

BLU officers will patrol on the trains, at Bellevue light rail stations, on the platforms, and in parking lots and garages. They are, of course, there to protect and service, but also to make the ride as pleasant and care-free as possible.

“We want community members to know, when they see an officer at the station or on their train, feel free to say hi because we’re not there to bring any kind of serious feelings. We want to create that positive experience ride on the 2-Line, happy for everyone who takes part in this service because we’re there for you. We want to deliver for you,” Anderson said.

When the BLU was created, the Bellevue City Council made funding permanent as part of the police department’s overall budget. BLU will partner with Sound Transit and King County Metro to respond to calls for service. It’s a level of service Bellevue community members have come to expect.

“That’s why we created the Stop-The-Lift Campaign. That’s why we created our Safe Streets Task Force. This is another layer to that, and that is the kind of expectation we know our community members want to see,” Anderson said. “The goal for us is to foster a safe and positive riding experience for any community member who utilizes the 2-Line in the city of Bellevue.”

Finally, Anderson said, the usual rule applies. If you see something, say something, and call 911.

