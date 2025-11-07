Bellevue Police investigate Lake Hills crash after man is seriously injured

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) says it’s investigating a car crash that occurred in the Lake Hills neighborhood.

Police say that the crash happened on Thursday night after a car hit a 44-year-old crossing the street on 148th Avenue SE.

Officers witnessed the man crossing the street illegally and attempted to help him before he was hit.

The man had been taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say that they don’t believe the driver was intoxicated.

BPD’s Traffic Unit will handle the investigation.

