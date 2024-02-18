Local

Bellevue police hosting self-defense workshops

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police Department is hosting upcoming self-defense workshops.

No experience is necessary but all participants must be at least 11 years old. The workshops start on Feb. 25th and will be held at the Bellevue Police Department.

“Fitness attire recommended,” said a spokesperson. “FREE! preregistration is required.”

To register for the workshop, send an email to chanaumi@bellevuewa.gov.

