Local

Bellevue Police hosting free self-defense class

By KIRO 7 News Staff
File photo of a Bellevue Police Department SUV.

(Bellevue Police Department)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is hosting a free self-defense class, specifically tailored to women.

BPD said the workshop will be on Sunday, November 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1414 127th Place Northeast #104 in Bellevue.

BPD said that even though the class is tailored to women, all are welcome. The class is for ages 11+ and workout attire is recommended.

You can RSVP by sending your name to Officer Craig Hanaumi at chanaumi@bellevuewa.gov.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read