Bellevue police and fire respond to reported plane crash in Newport Hills

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Bellevue police and fire responded to a reported plane crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of 127th Avenue Southeast, in the Newport Hills neighborhood of Bellevue.

Two people who were in a Cirrus SR-22, a single-engine aircraft, were with medics form the Bellevue Police Department and appeared to be uninjured.

This is a breaking news story and KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

