Bellevue police and fire respond to reported plane crash in Newport Hills

Bellevue police and fire responded to a reported plane crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of 127th Avenue Southeast, in the Newport Hills neighborhood of Bellevue.

Two people who were in a Cirrus SR-22, a single-engine aircraft, were with medics form the Bellevue Police Department and appeared to be uninjured.

UPDATE @BvueFD is out with two occupants of a Cirrus SR-22 who appear to be uninjured. The plane was equipped with a CAPS parachute system which successfully deployed. @NTSB has been contacted. (Photo not actual plane) pic.twitter.com/flYez9RE4q — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) March 6, 2024

This is a breaking news story and KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group