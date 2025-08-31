Bellevue PD: Man arrested for allegedly hitting coworker in the head with a hammer

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police have arrested a man who allegedly struck his coworker in the head with a hammer while closing down their restaurant overnight.

According to Bellevue PD, officers arrived at the restaurant along Bel Red Road at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and found a 56-year-old man with head wounds.

According to initial police reports, the victim and the suspect were closing down the restaurant, where they were both employed, when the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head with a hammer.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man, then ran off. Officers from neighboring agencies helped track him down, and by 2:11 a.m., he had been placed under arrest for assault crimes.

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to Overlake Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was then booked into the King County Jail, police confirmed.

