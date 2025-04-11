Bellevue man charged in New Year’s Eve killing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — A Bellevue man was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man on New Year’s Eve 2024 in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Charles Michael Hickman III had planned a targeted attack and allegedly fired a gun at a busy gas station.

Prosecutors allege Hickman missed his intended target and instead hit 29-year-old Jonathan Adamow, who unknowingly walked into the line of fire.

Hickman had his first appearance on Thursday, and his bail was set at $2 million.

Court documents show that in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve, Hickman was caught on surveillance video from a 76 gas station, and gunshots can be heard on the video.

After viewing the surveillance footage, a witness to the shooting confirmed that the man they saw was the same man caught on video, court documents say.

After Hickman was arrested, he wrote an apology video to Adamow’s Family.

“I’m apologizing for my Action’s [sic] and nothing was intended for or to your boy actualy [sic] for anyone and wish my action’s [sic] and thought process was way better than that,” Hickman wrote.





