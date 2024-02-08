Bellevue man arrested after police uncover $20,000 in drugs

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Detectives with the Bellevue Police Department arrested a 53-year-old Bellevue resident last week for allegedly selling a wide array of drugs.

The arrest follows an investigation that officials say took months to complete.

He now faces several charges for violating the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, delivery of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver.

The investigation began following multiple complaints about suspicious activities around the suspect’s motorhome. Detectives were eventually able to confirm that he was dealing a wide variety of drugs out of his car along with other places in Bellevue.

The drugs include alleged fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

“What is even more concerning is that the suspect allegedly conducted many of these drug deals within 1,000 feet of Highland Middle School,” said a police spokesperson.

A search of the man’s motorhome uncovered more drugs, alongside drug paraphernalia. The street value of the narcotics is estimated to be around $20,000.

“This arrest is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes that negatively affect our community,” said Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of Bellevue residents.”

