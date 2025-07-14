Bellevue lowering speed limit on several streets, citing safety

BELLEVUE, Wash. — In an attempt to make roadways safer in Bellevue, the city’s Department of Transportation is downsizing speeds on four busy streets in order to make that a reality. The decision was approved by the city back in June.

Some of those speed changes are already on full display on streets like 124th Southeast and Southeast 38th Street. The speed limit has now changed from 35 mph to 25 mph. Those who live on that street tell KIRO7 it’s a move they support.

“It becomes very, like, hectic to cross the road as well sometimes,” said Rohid, who lives on 124th Southeast.

Many who live in Bellevue or even outside the city agree that speeding is a problem they see daily. Bellevue police completed an emphasis patrol in May to crack down on speeding. In that month, Bellevue PD says they wrote around 300 tickets and arrested 8 people for reckless driving.

“Yeah, like right here, you see a bunch of cars. And sometimes they kind of race down into what is Lake Street,” said Raul from Kirkland.

While there is a mixed reaction to whether or not the speed reductions will work, those who live in Bellevue hope this is the beginning of making all roads safe.

“I wish they were doing more things to reduce the speed. So it would be a good idea for everyone to follow that,” said Jeoa from Bellevue.

Bellevue’s Transportation Department will continue to review all streets in the city with speed limits greater than 30 miles an hour to see if any other changes are needed.

©2025 Cox Media Group