Bellevue eyes 37 possible locations for new speed safety cameras

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has identified 37 possible locations for new speed safety cameras.

The sites will be presented to the city council, which will decide in December whether to approve them.

The cameras would be installed in phases to monitor how the program is going, and the soonest that could begin would be mid-2026.

Before any cameras are installed, the city will launch a public awareness campaign and host additional community engagement opportunities.

Each camera will also include a minimum 30-day warning period before citations are issued.

Top priority areas for placement include streets with severe crashes, street-racing hot spots and school zones.

Some of the streets being considered include:

Bellevue Way Northeast

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast

Forest Drive Southeast

Lakemont Boulevard Southeast

West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast

Richards Road

112the Avenue Southeast

116th Avenue Northeast

132nd Avenue Northeast

134th Avenue Northeast

148th Avenue Northeast

150th Avenue Northeast

156th Avenue Northeast

Northeast 8th Street

Northeast 10th Street

Northeast 12th Street

Northeast 24th Street

Southeast 34th Street

Southeast 36th Street

You can view a map of the exact locations here.

Bellevue possible speed camera locations

Community members are invited to review the proposed locations and share feedback in a brief survey available through Nov. 30.

The city is now finalizing an operations guide for the program, which outlines how Bellevue will administer the expanded program and reinvest citation revenue into safety improvements.

The guide emphasizes safety, equity and fairness, including:

Cameras to be located on streets with the highest speeding-related crashes and systemic safety risks.

Fines to be set intentionally lower than standard tickets to encourage compliance without causing financial hardship.

Cameras being distributed citywide, so no single neighborhood is disproportionately affected.

A 50% fine reduction would be available to individuals receiving public assistance or participating in the Washington WIC program, if requested within 21 days.

“Speed remains a top contributing factor in serious and fatal collisions,” said Andrew Singelakis, Bellevue’s Transportation director. “By identifying strategic locations for speed safety cameras, we’re taking a proactive step to protect people walking, biking and driving in Bellevue.”

