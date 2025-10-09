Bellevue 78-year-old arrested for child porn during welfare check

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police have arrested a 78-year-old man who allegedly had several images of child sexual abuse materials on his desk, and police are asking for more information on the suspect.

Around 1:14 p.m. on Oct. 4, police conducted a welfare check at a home on 151st Ave SE. Initially, officers weren’t able to make contact with the man, so they went around to the back of the house.

As they approached the back door, Bellevue PD said they saw the man “displaying what appeared to be many images of child sexual abuse material on a desk."

The 78-year-old told police that he had large quantities of explicit child material at his house and at a storage unit.

The man, identified as Richard Rowlett, was arrested and booked into King County Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate.

BPD is asking anyone who may have additional information about Richard Rowlett to contact the department using the non-emergency line 425-577-5656 or email at BellevuePD@bellevuewa.gov.

Additionally, individuals are encouraged to contact police if they believe they are a victim or know someone who may be a victim related to this case.

Community members can visit the https://rainn.org/resources (RAINN) if they want to speak with someone confidentially or wish to learn more about how they can help friends or family members who may be victims of sexual assault.

©2025 Cox Media Group