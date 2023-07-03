‘Because we need closure,’ family begging for public’s help in Auburn murder case

Auburn, Wash. — The family of 38-year-old Kayshia Hardiman is pleading for the public’s help in finding her accused killer. She was the woman shot and killed outside an apartment complex by the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. Kayshia’s sister, Keywanna, says her sister was a bubbly, energetic person who gave her heart out to everyone.

“And to let her know that we love. Let the world know we love her,” Hardiman said.

Friends and family gathered at the spot Kayshia was gunned down Sunday afternoon. Each person who knew Kayshia shared their favorite memories with her and how greatly she will be missed.

“But through it all, Kayshia has a heart that can never be taken from her,” one friend said at Sunday’s vigil.

Before the vigil, KIRO7 spoke with Keywanna about the situation. She says the past few days have been devastating for her and her family.

“My mom couldn’t even come. That’s her baby daughter. She can’t even leave the house because this has devastated her,” Hardiman said.

But through the pain this tragedy has caused, she hopes the accused shooter does the right thing and turn himself in.

“And I forgive him. He can’t steal my joy. He can’t steal my joy. So, he’s forgiven. And I just pray that this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Hardiman said.

Kayshia’s 39th birthday is next week according to family.

Auburn Police have also released photos of the alleged suspect, 21-year-old Marketha McCoy, as they too are asking the public for help.

The Auburn Police Department is actively seeking information regarding the whereabouts of this individual connected to Wednesday’s shooting at the Greentree Condominiums. pic.twitter.com/qsBsjnfb5k — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) June 30, 2023

If you have any information on where McCoy is located, give Auburn Police a call toward their tip line at 253-288-7403.

