A “Beastmode” moment: Marshawn Lynch joins Morgan Wallen at Lumen Field concert

SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s most-beloved sports athletes made a surprise appearance at the Morgan Wallen concert at Lumen Field Saturday night.

It was truly a “Beastmode Moment” as former Seattle Seahawks running back and Super Bowl hero Marshawn Lynch showed up on the big jumbotron, arriving in a golf cart and greeting the pop country music star.

As the Grammy-nominated musician and songwriter ran through stadium corridors on his approach to the stage just before the show, he connected with the Super Bowl champ, as Lynch drove up in the golf cart to make the meet-up with the country crooner.

As Wallen spotted the former Seahawk, Beastmode jumped out of the cart, then slapped Wallen with a warm handshake. That led to Marshawn grabbing Wallen and embracing him with a big, Beastmode-sized, bear hug.

Beastmode also paid his respect to the singer by offering Wallen an impromptu salute.

This all went down just before the popular musician walked out onstage for the second night of his two shows performed at Lumen Field.

Social media posts later showed Lynch joining Wallen on stage, as thousands of fans expressed their approval of the unexpected partnership.

Fans excited and surprised by Lynch’s appearance also shared videos and photos of him on stage on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Morgan Wallen, who is from Sneedville, Tennessee, first gained musical notoriety on Season Six of The Voice in 2014.

His appearance Friday and Saturday nights were his first time headlining at the Seattle stadium, after performing at the Tacoma Dome two years ago.

