Bear-sprayed man arrested for DUI after driving through fence in Bonney Lake

A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after deputies say he was bear sprayed and drove through a fence, all while he was under the influence of fentanyl.

At about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a collision in the 22600 block of South Prarie Road East in Bonney Lake.

When a deputy arrived, they found a car had gone through a fence and into a backyard. The deputy also found the driver covered in bear spray.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, when the driver put his keys, phone, and a drug pipe on the trunk of his car he was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

An investigation revealed the man had gone to a home where he was not welcome and was bear sprayed.

He then drove away while under the influence of fentanyl and drove into a fence.

Witnesses told deputies he tried to leave the area in his car before deputies arrived.

The 43-year-old man was booked into jail on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

