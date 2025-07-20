Bear Gulch Wildfire near Lake Cushman growing in size

A wildfire burning near Lake Cushman continues to grow in the Olympic National Forest.

The Bear Gulch fire is just 19% contained.

And it has grown by more than 200 acres in the last five days.

Officials now estimate the area scorched by the fire at around 650 acres.

The flames are burning thick stands of trees, on steep slopes near Mount Rose.

That has forced many closures of recreation areas, including Forest Road 2400, access to day use, trailheads, and other sites beyond the closure point, at mile marker 10.5.

U.S. Forest Service officials say smoke from the fire is visible from many areas of the Olympic Peninsula.

They say heavy smoke will continue to be an issue as the fire moves further into heavy timber and into the Mount Skokomish Wilderness.

The fire is burning on extremely-steep slopes that rise to around the 3,500-foot elevation level above Lake Cushman to the top of Mount Rose and Copper Mountain.

The high-rising mountainous terrain is limiting how much work can be done by hand crews due to rolling debris, falling trees and areas that are tough to reach.

Fire crews have been focused on establishing primary control lines on the east side of the fire, building fire breaks along Forest Roads 24, 2419 and 2451.

They are also working on constructing fire break zones in the Mount Ellinor and Big Creek areas.

Crew members are strengthening those lines by using heavy equipment and hand crews to remove brush that can easily ignite and allow the fire to spread more quickly.

Helicopters will also continue to battle the fire from the air, dropping water to cooland slow its progress toward Olympic National Park.

Fire crews are also working to prep and secure the Staircase area with sprinkler kits and fire-protective wraps on structures.

The U.S. Forest Service has released the following information about road and trail closures:

NF Road 2400 is closed at mile marker 10.5, at the junction of N Mount Church DR. and NF road 2400. This closure on NF Road 2400 includes access to day use, trailheads and other sites beyond the closure point. FS RD-2419 is closed at the intersection of 2419 and the NF road 2400 with barricades in place. This includes the Upper and Lower Mt. Ellinor trail system. The Upper and Lower Big Creek Loop, leaving from Big Creek Campground are also closed. This closure remains in effect while crews operate heavy equipment to improve the fireline. Big Creek Campground remains open. We may need to close other campsites or trails in the future.”

©2025 Cox Media Group