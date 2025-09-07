Bear Gulch Fire tops 10,000 acres as crews focus on repairs near Lake Cushman

The Bear Gulch Fire near Lake Cushman in Olympic National Forest has burned an estimated 10,275 acres and was 9% contained as of Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Cooler temperatures and higher humidity kept fire activity low Saturday, allowing ground crews to continue making progress.

Along Forest Service Road 24, workers graded the roadway from Big Creek Campground to the Staircase boundary of Olympic National Park.

Firefighters are also retrieving equipment no longer needed and installing erosion control measures such as water bars and drainage features to reduce soil erosion.

Crews also spread woody debris to stabilize the landscape and reduce runoff.

Officials say the strategy remains full suppression, with 147 personnel assigned to the fire.

No structures have been damaged since the blaze began July 6 on the north side of Lake Cushman.

The cause is human-related and remains under investigation.

Weather is expected to aid firefighting efforts in the coming days, with forecasts calling for cooler temperatures, increased humidity and rain into early next week.

Air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups in areas near the fire.

Officials caution that smoke levels can shift quickly. Current air quality information is available at fire.airnow.gov.

The northern half of Lake Cushman is closed to the public while suppression repair continues.

Falling debris continues to make some roads hazardous. The southern half of the lake remains open, though there are widespread closures across Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire area.

All campfires are prohibited in Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park, and outdoor burning remains banned throughout Mason County.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office reports that homes near Dry Creek Trail, including Staircase Campground and areas north of Lake Cushman across the causeway, remain under a Level 3 “GO” evacuation order.

The area south of Dry Creek remains at Level 2 “BE SET.”

Evacuation updates are posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

©2025 Cox Media Group