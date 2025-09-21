Bear Gulch Fire grows to over 19,000 acres

Fire officials in the Olympic National Forest say the Bear Gulch Fire has grown to an estimated 19,092 acres and is 6% contained.

Crews say the rain between Saturday night and Sunday morning moderated fire behavior, but much more precipitation is needed to make a significant impact in fire suppression.

Firefighters are continuing to work in zones near structures at high fire risk near Lake Cushman and Anderson Pass.

Officials have kept extensive closures in the Northern Half of Lake Cushman as well as in the surrounding areas throughout Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park.

For a full list of closures as well as recreation areas that remain open visit: fs.usda.gov.

The Bear Gulch Fire has been burning since July 6.

©2025 Cox Media Group