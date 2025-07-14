Bear Gulch Fire closes some trailheads in Olympic National Park

HOODSPORT, Wash. — A fire burning near Lake Cushman in the Olympic National Forest has grown to 443 acres.

The Bear Gulch Fire has been burning for eight days and remains uncontained.

The fire started on July 6 just before 10 p.m.

Investigators say it was human-caused but have not said exactly how.

No homes or buildings have burned, but crews are placing sprinklers in strategic spots because of the proximity of the fire.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.

Falling or rolling debris from the fire area, including large boulders and trees, continue to pose a serious hazard.

NF Road 2400 is closed at mile marker 10.5, at the junction of North Mount Church Drive and NF Road 2400. This includes access to day use, trailheads, and other sites beyond the closure point. You can view all the closures here.

Campfires in Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest are restricted.

