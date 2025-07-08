‘Be Ready To Evacuate’ warning issued for area near Colville Reservation in Okanogan Co.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A Level 2 “Be Ready to Evacuate” order has been issued for a wildfire burning in Okanogan County.

The fire is burning south of Buffalo Lake on the Colville Indian Reservation, in the area of McGinnis Lake and Elmer City.

A Level 2 warning means be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. The Okanogan County Emergency Management (OCEM) office says if you feel unsafe, leave now.

In areas of wildfires, regardless of evacuation level, be aware of your surroundings and give emergency vehicles room and time to respond.

Do not wait for door-to-door notification; take action if needed, OCEM says.

“This may be your only notice, be ready to evacuate,” OCEM wrote on Facebook.

For more information, go to Okanogan County Emergency Management’s active incident web page.

