Banana Ball is coming to Tacoma. See which teams are playing.

TACOMA, Wash. — Cheney Stadium in Tacoma will be hosting two Banana Ball games in 2026. The Savannah Bananas won’t be there. Instead, the Savannah Party Animals will play the Indianapolis Clowns, Banana Ball’s newest team.

Games will be from May 22 to May 24, 2026.

Tickets are based on a lottery system. The list closes on October 31. You can add your name to the lottery system by clicking here. Tickets start at $35 each.

The Indianapolis Clowns are a resurgence of the Negro League team that Hank Aaron played on in the 1950s.

That team broke several barriers. Not only did they play in front of black and white crowds, but they were the first professional baseball team to hire a woman to a long-term contract to play competitively.

In September, another Banana Ball team, the Savannah Bananas, made their first visit to Seattle.

Banana Ball is known for its unique rules. For example, every inning is worth one point. The team that gets the most runs in an inning gets a point for that inning, except for the last inning, where every run counts. There’s also a two-hour time limit, and if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.

Fans can expect trick plays, dancing, singing, and more. The rule of thumb is to expect the unexpected at a Banana Ball game.

