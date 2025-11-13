Ballmer Group pledges $170 million annually to expand free preschool in Washington

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More low-income children will soon have access to pre-kindergarten in Washington.

Ballmer Group is putting up $170 million per year for the next 10 years for the state’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP), which provides free preschool to 3- and 4-year-olds.

Governor Bob Ferguson held a joint press conference with Ballmer Group and state officials on Wednesday morning to make the announcement.

Ferguson said this help comes during a very challenging economic time.

“Obviously, we’re experiencing significant budget challenges, and that’s an understatement,” Ferguson said at Wednesday’s press conference. “That’s what makes this announcement so wonderful and so transformative…in the face of that as a state, not simply be treading water in trying our best to maintain the limited slots we have, but to be in a position we can not just expand, but expand dramatically, the number of children and families who can benefit from what is truly one of the best programs we have as a state is something I’m deeply appreciative of.”

The money will pay for up to 10,000 children’s preschools each year, starting in 2026, pending legislative approval.

“We at Ballmer Group have been inspired by Washington state’s commitment to ensure that every eligible kiddo has access to high-quality early learning,” said Andi Smith, Executive Director of Ballmer Group in Washington. “Ballmer Group’s role is simple — to help that vision move faster.”

In five years, the group will begin to consider whether it wants to renew the grant, Smith said.

