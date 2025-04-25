Bald eagle released back into the wild after injury in February

After being seen falling from a tree in February, a female bald eagle was released back into the wild on Thursday, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said on Facebook.

PAWS treated the bald eagle after it suffered a fractured beak, a foot injury, and underwent a blood transfusion.

Video posted by PAWS shows the eagle stepping out of a crate before flying away, heading back into the wild.

PAWS is a nonprofit based in Snohomish County that rehabilitates injured wildlife, shelters dogs and cats for adoption, and provides education on caring for animals.

One last check before release! 🦅 This fierce female Bald eagle has been in our care since February after she was seen... Posted by PAWS - Progressive Animal Welfare Society on Tuesday, April 22, 2025

