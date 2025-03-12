Bail set for two men accused of 2024 murder in Covington

COVINGTON, Wash. — Bail has been set for two men detectives say were involved in a murder in Covington last October.

Ja-Kevion Lamonte Alexander Stancil and Samuel David Strauss were charged with homicide, unlawful imprisonment, and burglary, according to court documents.

In a report from the King County Sheriff, the pair was allegedly involved in an argument in a Covington parking garage with Stancil’s girlfriend over a stolen bong.

Two other men got involved in the argument but police were told conflicting reports on what happened next.

One of those men, Preston Miller was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report.

The King County Sheriff’s office says Stancil also suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The court set bail at $500,000. Both men remain in jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group