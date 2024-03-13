Backseat passenger decapitated in suspected DUI crash in Milton

MILTON, Wash. — A woman fleeing officers in Milton is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault after a crash decapitated one of her passengers.

Milton Police said they followed a stolen Ford on Mar. 6, but did not chase it when the driver sped away.

A short time later, the car crashed into a guardrail, killing a man in the backseat who was at least one of two passengers.

Court documents say the driver, Maegan Wentz, was likely under the influence of alcohol, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Xanax when she crashed.

Wentz pleaded not guilty on Friday.

