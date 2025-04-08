Axe wielding suspect arrested for assault in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man accused of assaulting his friend with an axe and smashing out his car window has been arrested.

Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say the victim called them around 4:13 a.m. on Monday to report that his friend had just cut him on the head and arm with an axe.

The suspect ran into a home in Wenatchee when deputies found him and they worked to call him out of the residence.

Deputies opened the door to the home and flew a drone inside to see if they could locate the 49-year-old suspect. They found him walking inside and tried to get him to come out again.

He finally exited the home and was taken into custody. The suspect was arrested for second-degree assault, malicious mischief, third-degree smashing a windshield and resisting arrest.

It doesn’t appear that the victim was seriously injured.

It’s unclear how the victim and suspect knew each other, or what led up to the alleged attack.





