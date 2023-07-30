Aurora Avenue motels get official letters after businesses complain about violence

SEATTLE — Property and business owners along Aurora Avenue say they are fed up with rising crime in the area involving two motels.

‘Chronic Nuisance Declaration Letters’ went out to the Emerald Motel and Seattle Inn yesterday. It comes after Seattle police received a number of complaints over crime and violence in the area.

Upon investigation, police found a pattern of drug dealing, violence, and prostitution at both motels.

The letters require both the Emerald Motel and the Seattle Inn to “take immediate action, within seven days, to put an end to any illegal activity and safety concerns.”





