Auburn salsa recalled for botulism risk

A tomato-based salsa product from Marvel Food and Deli locations in Auburn and Tacoma has been recalled due to botulism risk, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Marvel Food and Deli made the announcement to recall the product on Wednesday, March 11.

The Auburn-based company said that there was a botulism risk in the salsa from a processing issue.

Here are details about the product, provided by the company:

“The recalled product is a tomato-based salsa called ‘Country Style Adjika.’ It is canned in a 32oz glass jar, with the SKU# 72176232104 and produced January 2024-March 2026. Country Style Adjika was sold at Marvel Food and Deli locations and was not distributed outside of the stores.”

Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves, which causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.

The company reports that no illnesses have been reported relating to this product yet, and that the recall was initiated after an inspection from Public Health—Seattle & King County, which found the Adjika was canned using an unapproved process that could lead to the growth of the microbe that causes botulism.

Marvel Food and Deli says all existing in-house Country Style Adjika have been removed from the store shelves, and none of their other products have been affected by the recall.

“All members of Marvel Food and Deli are working with Public Health – Seattle and King County, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, and the Washington State Department of Health to ensure safety for all customers who purchased the product, Country Style Adjika," the company states.

The company says they are also working with local health departments for proper and safe disposal of the product.

“Consumers who have purchased Adjika are urged to return the product to either Marvel Food and Deli, in Auburn or Tacoma, for a full refund or to double-bag and dispose of the product in the trash at home,” added the company in their recall.

For more information, visit marvelfoodanddeli.com or visit either of the company’s two locations. You may also contact the company at 253-249-5056.

