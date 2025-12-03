Auburn Police drone finds domestic violence suspect hiding on roof

AUBURN, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A drone helped the Auburn Police Department (APD) find a domestic violence suspect hiding on the roof of a house on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of 29th Street S.E. after reports of a domestic disturbance. A caller said a man inside a home was breaking items and had a knife, APD announced.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already damaged property and was hiding from law enforcement.

While K9 units tracked the suspect, an officer deployed a drone to search from the air. The drone’s camera quickly located the man on the roof of a nearby residence.

Following verbal commands from officers, the suspect cooperated by climbing down and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators established probable cause for domestic violence, malicious mischief in the third degree, and exposing a minor to domestic violence.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

