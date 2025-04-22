AT&T leaves Redmond Town Center as companies shrink their Seattle-area footprint

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

AT&T Inc. is departing its corporate office in Redmond in the latest major company exodus from the region, according to a report by CBRE.

AT&T, the third-largest telecommunications company, occupied an approximate 73,000 square-foot space in the Redmond Town Center, located at 7277 164th Ave. NE.

It is unknown if AT&T plans to relocate locally, as of the reporting. KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest have reached out to AT&T for comment.

Simultaneously, according to the CBRE report, AT&T has shrunk its staff significantly over the last five years. Once contracting 247,800 employees in 2019, AT&T reduced its staff to 140,990 by 2024.

The departure of major companies from Seattle

This departure coincides with a lot of tech companies readjusting their workspaces. Google announced it was shuttering its four-building campus in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood last month, transitioning its employees to its South Lake Union offices, while Salesforce shrank its office space in Bellevue by roughly 20%.

Warner Bros. Discovery decided to move its Seattle-based staff to a smaller office in Bellevue. Disney renewed its Seattle lease, located within the Fourth & Madison Tower, earlier this year, but not without reducing the space needed from 170,000 square feet to 121,600—an approximate 28% reduction.

Last week, the streaming giant Netflix moved in the opposite direction, acquiring office space for its employees in the Madison Centre in Seattle.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, T-Mobile has let go of or offered to sublease entire buildings along the I-90 corridor near its Bellevue headquarters. Verizon took up T-Mobile’s offer, ditching a 71,000-square-foot office space in an Eastgate building for a 32,682-square-foot space it subleased from T-Mobile.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group