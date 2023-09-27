Arrest of man accused of choking Bellevue officer caught on camera

KENT, Wash. — Newly released police dash and body camera video shows the moment Tukwila Police took down a suspected car thief who’s accused of attacking a Bellevue Police officer.

Bellevue Police say the suspect was breaking into a car dealership Saturday morning. When police arrived, he tried to take off in a car.

When a female officer tried pulling him out of the vehicle, he started choking her, according to police.

He then took off in a stolen car but didn’t get far before he crashed.

That’s when he jumped into a running police cruiser.

Fortunately, Tukwila officers eventually spotted the patrol car in Kent. They threw down spike strips and did a PIT maneuver to stop the driver.

When he got out of the car and ran, he was tackled and arrested after a short chase.

The man is now in jail on $250,000 bail.

The officer who was choked recovering at home and is expected to be OK.

Police say the 22-year-old suspect is facing several charges: Burglary, assault, motor vehicle theft, eluding, hit and run, obstruction, driving with a suspended license, and DUI.

He could be charged as early as Wednesday.

