Arrest made in deadly North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in North Seattle that happened in mid-March.

According to Seattle Police officials, a suspect is in custody for a Mar. 13 homicide that happened outside a convenience store at Aurora Avenue North and North 105th Street.

Police responded to reports of gunfire there in the early hours and discovered a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries and his death was investigated as a homicide.

Nine days later, on March 22, Seattle Police detectives located and arrested a 31-year-old man as suspect in the death. He was booked into the King County Jail on murder charges.

Seattle Police encourages anyone with information regarding the investigation into the crime to please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

















