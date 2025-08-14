Around The Sound: Venardos Circus brings excitement to Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The big top is stopping in Tacoma for a bit of fun. Thursday is the opening night of Venardos Circus.

They’re performing at Point Defiance from now until September 1.

This year’s tour is their ‘Decade of Dreams’ show. It’s a tribute to the ten years they’ve been in business.

KIRO 7 News spoke with their ringmaster, Nate Gilanyi, about what to expect.

He says the audience will see a mix of traditional circus acts and Broadway-style performances that’ll leave you in awe.

“It really does pull all different emotions out of people,” Gilanyi said. “There’s really, really happy stuff and there’s a little bit more intense edge-of-your-seat moments.”

The cast comes from all parts of the world and includes comedians, jugglers, clowns, dancers and more.

Performances are daily, Wednesday through Sunday, at 7 p.m.

You can purchase your tickets here.

