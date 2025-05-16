Around The Sound: U District Street Fair is this weekend

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, consider heading over to Seattle’s University District.

The U District Street Fair is returning for its 54th year.

“We are excited to bring it back for one of the larger ones that’s ever existed,” Executive Director of the U District Partnership Don Blakeney told KIRO 7. “There’s going to be about 350 vendors and about a mile of filled city streets with food vendors and artists, and crafters.”

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The event kicks off Seattle’s summer season with 15 blocks filled with vendor booths, arts and crafts, and a series of live performances.

“We’ll have a lot of shopping opportunities,” Blakeney told KIRO 7. “A lot of local artists who are going to be out selling a lot of stuff that you’ve probably never seen before. We try to bring in new artists every year.”

To see the full list of vendors, click here.

“I’d say bring comfortable shoes because it’s a lot of walking,” Blakeney told KIRO 7. “And it’s a lot of looking. It’s a feast for the eyes and the stomach.”

Street Fair Food Truck Park

This is a new addition to the street fair. It’ll be located just north of Campus Parkway on the Ave. It’ll feature more than 50 different food trucks. You can view who will be attending here.

Live entertainment

This year’s live entertainment will feature jazz ensembles, taiko drumming, dancers, DJs, and more.

Art Park

This will be set up at the new Gateway Park next to the U District Light Rail Station.

“When the city and county came together to build that light rail station, it really offered a new area for the neighborhood to activate,” Blakeney told KIRO 7. “So we are going to come in and we’re going to have a whole series of artists in the park.”

Muralists will bring giant canvases to life. You can your hand at axe throwing or mini golf. You can also get a portrait of your pet by Dozfy from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Organizers say to expect a series of other surprises in this area throughout the weekend.

Makers in Motion

This area is where you’ll discover the future of innovation. University of Washington’s engineers will show off robots that compete in national competitions, solar-powered cars, formula-style racecars, and a concrete canoe that somehow floats. Those who are interested in science can stop by for hands-on demos.

History of the U-District Street Fair

The fair was created in 1970 by a shop owner on University Way, Andy Shiga, during the Vietnam War.

“There was a lot of civil unrest,” Blakeney said. “The idea was that this would bring artists and the community together to do something positive to kind of reset communication lines and to just be in the community with each other, and I think that message resonates really well today.”

