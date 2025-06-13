Around The Sound: Thomas Family Farm’s Summer Series

From pickleball courts to food trucks, there’s no shortage of fun at the Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish.

Their free Summer Series festivities run until August 31, and there’s something for everyone.

“It’s a really cool atmosphere for families,” Jacob Thomas told KIRO 7 News. He’s the Operations Manager for the farm.

“Our farm is super unique, especially our location. That’s one of the reasons that makes us so successful, the area we’re in, the valley we’re in. We’ve been really good about creating a family tradition for everyone.”

You can stop by Thursday through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. to join in on the excitement.

The farm has 10 food trucks that are on a rotating schedule. They’ll be serving up snacks from 2 p.m. until close.

It’s the second year of the Summer Series, and Thomas said it’s been a big hit.

“We’ve gotten so many compliments that we have a public space where families can come and enjoy on the weekends,” he told KIRO 7 News.

The farm also has a beer and wine bar, called the Rusty Nail. It’s family-friendly and has an indoor space for those looking to take a break from the sunshine.

Families can stop by the Fun Park and check out a wide array of activities.

“There’s quite a bit in there to entertain. It’s only five dollars, and parents don’t have to pay to get in, and three and younger is free,” Thomas said.

Inside the park, there’s a super tube slide, farm ball toss, duck races, five-hole mini putt-putt, inflatable corn maze, inflatable axe throwing, and a playground.

The property also has four pickleball courts are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you’re looking for a souvenir, you can check out Sarah Bell’s General Store. Inside, you will find an assortment of goods, including canned jams and jalapenos, candy, churro nuggets, golden nuggets, apples, corn, sweet pumpkins for pie, gourds, cider, and more.

And when the sun starts to set, you can keep warm by one of the farm’s fire pits.

“A lot of people know us from our pumpkin patch and corn maze, haunted house, zombie paintball, all that stuff, but we are trying to expand a little bit,” Thomas said.

The farm is also preparing for its Sunflower Festival that will take place later this summer.

