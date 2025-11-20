Around The Sound: Step into Kringle’s Inventionasium this holiday season

SEATTLE — This holiday season, you can step into Kris Kringle’s secret toy lab – and get a look at how his team of elves craft toys.

Kringle’s Inventionasium opens on November 22 and will be in Seattle until Christmas Eve.

It’s an interactive experience that will make you feel like you’ve stepped right into the North Pole.

KIRO 7 got a sneak peek. Staff have been hard at work, making it come to life.

“We take people out of the theater. There are no seats, you don’t have to sit and watch somebody dance on stage, you can wander around and interact with the characters and the world that they live in,” shared Jen Matthews. She’s a Co-Founder of LIT Immersive – the entertainment and events company that runs the Inventionasium.

Prices range from $24 to $63 with optional add-ons, and VIP packages starting at $348. All tickets include the multi-room tour, unlimited personal photos, souvenir certificate, and Toy Shoppe entry.

Each child gets the opportunity to create their own toy inside the lab.

“All of the activity is STEM-based, so you’re learning realization, and creativity, and putting things together,” Matthews told KIRO 7. “You get to tinker with it and practice it, and you don’t realize you’re learning, which is kind of fun.”

Optional ticket upgrades include professional digital photos, a take-home Invent-A-Toy kit, a Hot Cocoa Bar, and other exclusive gifts. Classic and Deluxe tickets add a personalized visit with Mr. Kringle in his private office.

“What they don’t know is the magic behind Mr. Kringle. He knows everything about those kids. He knows their dog’s name, he knows their elf on the shelf’s name, their cat’s name,” Matthews shared. “To see that magic come to life in even the most skeptical kid, whether that kid is 7 or 47, it’s probably one of the most magical things I’ve experienced here.”

This is the second year of the event in Seattle.

“We wanted to create something that feels truly personal and whimsical for families,” explained Jason DeLeo, Co-Founder of LIT Immersive.

To get your tickets, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group