Around the Sound: Nowruz celebrates richness of Persian culture

SEATTLE — Celebrated by 350 million people around the world and marking the start of the spring equinox, Nowruz is here, and many locals are keeping the tradition alive.

“Especially living in Seattle, we go through a few months of darkness and a lot of rain, so it’s definitely a positive feeling, a good feeling, going through that renewal. I, myself, as a member of the Iranian diaspora community find connection to my roots and to my ancestors, through traditions like these that are beyond borders, and beyond time, and continue to connect us,” Seattle Isfahan Sister City Advocacy (SISCA) Board Member, Danyal Lotfi said.

Cathia and Danyal believe Nowruz’s message is what resonates with so many people, and this year there will be a celebration at Seattle City Hall bringing hundreds of people from different cultures together.

“We’re really excited that we’ve been able to forego the borders between all these communities and bring everyone together under a tradition that we all observe,” SISCA Board President, Cathia Geller said.

One of the longstanding traditions is a haftsin, something you’ll find in every home celebrating the new year. There are 7 elements starting with the letter “S,” each symbolic element carrying a meaning behind it.

“I think the moment of spring equinox, the moment of Nowruz when spring begins, I think the distance of me and my home country is at a minimum. I feel the closest because it’s a reminder of the thousands of years-old traditions that continue to connect us,” Lotfi said.

With so many customs and traditions, SISCA organizers hope more people can participate in Nowruz.

“We decided to expand to all the other celebrant communities that call Seattle home, so we’ll be joined by Afghans, Uzbeks from Uzbekistan, and Turks, there will be dancing and a fashion show of ethnic costumes, activities for kids, haftsin tables to visit, an art gallery,” Geller said.

Head to the Seattle City Hall this Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for your chance to take part in this thousands of years-old tradition.

©2024 Cox Media Group