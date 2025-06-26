Around The Sound: New Moon Farm Sanctuary

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Tucked away in Arlington is a farm run by a group of people with big hearts.

It’s called New Moon Farm Sanctuary.

They rescue unwanted, neglected, or abused farm animals who are in need of a loving home.

The farm has been around since 1998 – when they took in their first goat, Ziggy.

“The animals have access to open grazing pastures all the time. I’m not a fan of locking animals up in stalls or sheds,” Founder Ellen Felsenthal told KIRO 7 News. “I try to give them as close to freedom as domestic animals can have.”

The animals have access to a main paddock, which has shelters and water, and about four and a half acres of grazing pasture with trees for shade and scratching.

There’s also a wall of blackberries – which is a fan favorite on the farm.

“When we have goats who are sick and won’t eat, if I come out and cut blackberry leaves, they will eat them. It’s like the guaranteed snack.”

In addition to goats, the sanctuary is home to a number of sheep and donkeys.

New Moon Farm has taken in, rehabilitated, and found homes for over 1,700 animals.

They’re always looking for volunteers – if you are interested in spending some time snuggling goats and helping clean pastures, you can apply here. Volunteer shifts are in two-hour increments between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

If you have a soft spot for animals, but mucking sheds isn’t your thing, you can sponsor a goat. A single donation of $25 supports one goat for a full month. You can sign up to be a sponsor here.

©2025 Cox Media Group