Around The Sound: Mount Rainier Creamery & Market

BUCKLEY, Wash. — Opening a creamery and market is a dream for Ryan and Haylee Mensonides, the owners of Mount Rainier Creamery and Market in Buckley.

But before their creamery and market came their organic dairy farm. Something the couple started from “scratch” in 2012.

With the help of the Farm Service Agency and USDA, the couple bought their first hundred cows and rented a farm from an older couple in Enumclaw.

Fast-forward to today. The Mensonides own their Enumclaw farm and are home to over 300 cows. They are also one of six dairy farms still standing within a fifteen-mile radius, a bittersweet accomplishment for this family, who told KIRO 7 that in 2012, there used to be 22 within that same radius.

“Our goal is to get the milk as close to the way as it comes out of the cow as possible,” said owner Ryan Mensonides. He and his wife are passionate about selling local, high-quality, organic dairy products to the local community and beyond.

Looking around their dairy farm, you’ll see a spotted cow here and there, but on this farm, their focus is the Jersey cow. Ryan said these Jersey cows are “smaller-framed animals that produce more butter fat, so [they] will naturally create more cream.”

This breed of cow naturally produces creamier-based dairy products. Not only are they able to produce cream, butter, and half and half more efficiently, but they can also produce smooth and decadent milk, flavored milk, and ice cream.

With so many products to share with the community and a passion for making their products accessible to all in the South King/East Pierce county communities, the Mensonides’ are opening a creamery and market.

Nestled just off of 410 Highway in Buckley sits Mount Rainier Creamery. The giant milk bottle sign you can’t miss, and all of their farm fresh offerings will be hard to resist.

Starting on October 19th, Mount Rainier Creamery and Market will offer handcrafted coffees, ice cream, milk, cream, and butter from their cows, as well as eggs, bread, and other goodies from local farmers and artisans.

This creamery and market is dedicated to the community and closing the gaps between local farmers and consumers. Keeping that in mind, the family have kept convenience in mind. The Mensonides’ have built their shop to be a drive-thru, making a quick stop for a quick treat or staple items convenient during cold months or for parents juggling a car full of kids.

Having opened their shop a few weekends throughout the summer, The Mensonides Family told KIRO 7 that having this storefront has been nothing short of a dream come true. They are excited to share something with their three young boys and pass it down to them.

“You are truly supporting a local family business, and every time you buy something from us, we are then supporting other local businesses in the products we are selling in our store,” added Ryan.

To meet the family behind the market and creamery, there will be a grand opening celebration this Saturday, October 19th, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Their drive-thru will be fully stocked with ice cream and coffee, ready to serve from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

