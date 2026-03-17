Around the Sound: Local pub hosts St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival, and KIRO 7 stopped by to join in the festivities.

The locally owned Irish restaurant and pub has locations in Everett, Seattle (Fremont & Pioneer Square), Skagit Valley, and Spokane.

There’s also a pub in Butte, Montana, also known as the “Ireland of the Rockies” for its deep Irish heritage.

Throughout the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, each location has featured a full lineup of live Irish music, traditional dancers, festive food and drink specials, and family-friendly activities.

On Tuesday, the Everett, Skagit Valley, and both Seattle locations will open early to celebrate the holiday with traditional Irish food, live music, giveaways, and merriment. Some locations will also feature soda bread baking contests, a full Irish breakfast, and a post-party dash.

“Our goal is to bring an authentic Irish festival atmosphere to the Pacific Northwest while celebrating with the communities that have supported us for years,” say the pub owners.

Founder Shawn O’Donnell adds, “We joke occasionally, and we’ll say we saw more kegs of Guinness than glasses of wine, and we are very proud of that and enjoy the fact that people come here for a proper pint.”

The event has become a local tradition since the first O’Donnell’s opened in 1996, drawing guests from across Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties to celebrate Irish culture, music, and food.

To find more event details, schedules, and entertainment lineups, visit: www.shawnodonnells.com/stpats

©2026 Cox Media Group