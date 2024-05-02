Around the Sound: Find fun for dogs, humans alike at Lake Sammamish Walk n Wag

You don’t have to throw your dog’s favorite toy to tire them out this weekend, instead, just head to Lake Sammamish State Park for the Walk n Wag!

Head to the park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and let your pup get their zoomies out!

It’s not only fun for your dog, but for humans, too. Enjoy a beer garden, pet show, agility courses for dogs, and much more. We spoke to Friends of Lake Sammamish State Park Executive Director Jessica Schafer last year, who was excited for the large turnout.

“We have 2 million visitors a year at Lake Sammamish State Park, and so this is what we hold to support all of the happenings going on,” FLSSP Executive Director, Jessica Schafer said.

The event raises money to support projects and amenities at the park.

To read more about what the proceeds go toward, and to register, visit this link.





