Around the Sound: Fiestas Patrias at the Seattle Center

Fiestas Patrias: The traditional celebration displays Hispanic pride, independence, and culture.

It coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month, which officially kicks off this weekend.

“We celebrate all Latin American countries, but there are many Latin American countries that celebrate their independence around this time such as El Salvador, Chile, or Peru. For Seattle we’re celebrating September 16th and 17th. During those two days there are a lot of activities happening,” Angelica Barajas, SeaMar Quality Management Director, said.

The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with a parade at South Park, a long-standing tradition that’s been around for over 20 years

“Oh, it’s a lot of color, a lot going on. For those who have been, we have dancers, bands, horses... We have something from Costa Rica, Mexico, El Salvador... We’re celebrating our community as a whole, so it’s everyone,” Barajas said.

After the parade, you can head to the Seattle Center and find tons of vendors — everything from shopping, art exhibitions, delicious food, and live performances on the stage.

While you enjoy the activities, you can also take advantage of the health fair with resources and screenings provided by SeaMar.

The fiesta at Seattle Center starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m.

