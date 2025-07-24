Around The Sound: Dance group brings art to life along Seattle waterfront

SEATTLE — This weekend, Seattle’s waterfront will be erupting in dance and hues of sunset.

The Kinesis Project Dance Theatre will be performing on Friday and Saturday.

“We bring dance into public spaces as public art,” said Melissa Riker, Artistic Director and Choreographer.

Friday, July 25, at 8:30 p.m., the group will perform at Overlook Walk on Alaskan Way.

On Saturday, they will perform at Harbor Steps at 6:30 p.m.

Riker tells us her conversations with a geologist brought to life the idea of this specific performance.

“For years, she and I were talking about how things crack, how the earth cracks, and how that’s parallel to how we as humans crack,” she tells KIRO 7 News.

She began doing some research, and says that the quartz pieces that fill the cracks of granite ignited an idea.

“I started to think, what is it that heals us? What brings us back together if we cracked? So we’ve been asking audiences for a long time – what is your bridge mineral? And that’s the question that this piece came from – what is your bridge mineral?”

She says the answers her team received were things like listening and care and time.

“The colors of the piece are the sunset, and the vocabulary of the piece echoes and care and actions you take to show care and show that you’re listening.”

To bring this to life, she says the costumes are giant, colorful jackets with a quilted overlay.

She says the performance takes over the entire stairway.

“It starts at the very top, it then moves down to the very bottom. It’s also very physical while being kind of gentle. It takes quite a lot for dancers to be dancing up the steps and partnering up the steps, but they make it look very easy.”

Also easy – is attending the performances.

They are free and people are welcome to watch from whichever angle they choose.

To learn more about the performances and the Kinesis Project, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group