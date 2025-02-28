Around The Sound: Couple gives old Buckley firehouse given new life

BUCKLEY, Wash. — Two local firefighters are giving the old firehouse in downtown Buckley new life. They want to serve their community in a new way.

Shoreline firefighter Kevin Schneider and his wife, Tori Schneider, a former Seattle firefighter, took over the building in 2013 and turned it into “Doxsa CrossFit”.

For years, their gym cultivated a community that prompted Tori and her husband to dream about more ways to attract more people.

By 2019, they had expanded the old firehouse from a CrossFit gym into a nutrition bar and family-friendly taproom and restaurant they named “Doxsa Social House”.

“We didn’t know how the CrossFit, the nutrition, the bar, the food, the community would all work together and it’s been amazing,” said Tori, who told KIRO 7, that it doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, what you do, “anybody is welcomed here.”

Tori and her husband are rooted deep in their faith and are eager to embrace anyone who walks through their doors like an old friend. Tori adds a playful heads-up to future customers, saying they are always “going to have a little bit of a ‘Cheers’ experience where everyone is saying hello to them and everyone is saying bye to them.”

But food and fitness aside, there is a lot of fun to be had at Doxsa. Since expanding operations, Doxsa has also become a space known for hosting all sorts of special events, vendor markets, and fundraisers.

This weekend, Doxsa Social House is partnering up with local line-dancing company, Buckle and Boot Buckley for another highly anticipated line-dancing event, “Flannel Fling.”

The two businesses have hosted previous events together and Tori told KIRO 7 that every time they are packed!

This Saturday’s “Flannel Fling” runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Doxsa and is open to anyone of any dance level as long as they are 18 and over.

“Bring your girlfriends, your guys. It’s beginners, people who just want to hang out in a great atmosphere. Everybody is having fun; it’s just very positive and happy,” said Tori. But for anyone looking for more dancing or line-dancing lessons, Buckle and Boot Buckley has got you covered with some upcoming classes.

If you can’t make this weekend’s Flannel Fling, don’t worry! Doxsa is always announcing special events, upcoming fundraiser, or other offerings on their Instagram.

On Saturday, March 29th, Doxsa Social House will be hosting a Cornhole Tournament for Seattle firefighter, Joe Palombi. Palombi was involved in a serious accident involving a semi-truck on Highway 410 in January. Tickets are $50, with all entry fees going to the “Palombi Family Fundraiser”.





