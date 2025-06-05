Around The Sound: Catffeinated Cat Cafe

PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you’re looking for the purr-fect way to spend an afternoon in Puyallup, you may want to stop by Catffeinated Cat Cafe.

Catffeninated Cat Cafe isn’t your ordinary coffee shop. Not only can you get coffee and tea, but there are adoptable cats for you to meet and play with.

The cat cafe has been in business for five years-- at its Puyallup location for most of that time.

“We went to a cat cafe years ago, and really fell in love with the model, and so I connected with my friend Melanie from graduate school, and we decided to open Pierce County’s first cat cafe. And we opened five years ago, previously in Tacoma, and now we are in Puyallup. We opened last summer, and it’s just been a really fun adventure. And we’re continuing to have fun adopting cats and meeting all kinds of new people who come in here to see the cats and have parties with us. It’s just been a really fun experience,” said co-owner Kristi

The cafe has resident cats, that are there all the time, and cats that are available for adoption.

The cafe has helped with 738 cat adoptions since it opened five years ago.

Catffeinated is a women, LGBTQ, minority and veteran owned business.

