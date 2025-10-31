Around The Sound: Are you brave enough for Nightmare on 9th?

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — If you’re looking for a chilling thrill this Halloween weekend – look no further than the Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish.

Nightmare on 9™ is back. It’s the farm’s annual haunted extravaganza— just off of State Route 9.

The event features three parts: Zombie Paintball, a Haunted Town and a Haunted House.

Zombie paintball

Zombie paintball was started in 2012.

It is available from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

It’s a 15-minute trailer ride where visitors can hunt zombies.

“Believe it or not, they are real actors,” Jake Thomas told KIRO 7 News. “We get that question a lot. You’re not shooting at targets, you’re not shooting at moving objects on windshield wipers.”

The actors are adorned with special gear and zombie helmets to protect them from the paintballs.

Thomas said it is a kid-friendly activity, but they suggest ages 8 and older.

The Haunted Town

This is another outdoor activity.

You will be transported into the haunted town of Rippers Hollow—a once bustling coal mining community that is now charred and embedded with possessed miners who ventured a little too deep.

Be warned – you never know who may be lurking around the next corner.

The Haunted House

If you dare – step into the farm’s haunted house, also known as the Vogel Institute. Founded in 1932 by the mysterious Doctor Joseph Vogel, this shadowy institute was renowned for experiments in dream therapy, but darker and more sinister plans were in play.

“Every bit of jump scare is inside this haunt,” Thomas told KIRO 7 News.

You’ll wander through the institute’s dimly lit corridors and uncover the sinister secrets hidden within its walls. You may also face some of your own nightmares along the way.

“Pretty much anything that you could think of that you could be scared by is here,” Thomas told KIRO 7 News.

